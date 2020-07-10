July 10, 2020: Pandemic-Delayed Primaries Are Finally Upon Us

Morning Edition's Irwin Gratz spoke with Maine Public's Chief Political Correspondent Steve Mistler and Senior Political Reporter Mal Leary ahead of Maine's state primary Tuesday.
For a lot of Mainers, Tuesday will be just another day, thanks to the fact they've sent in absentee ballots. But those who do go to the polls will be part of a practice run for a November election that will likely still be affected by the pandemic.
There are a couple of key, contested races to be decided Tuesday. Maine Public’s politics team fills us in.
You can find more about the upcoming elections through Maine Public’s Your Vote 2020 coverage. And, of course, Maine Public will feature coverage of the primaries throughout your Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.
