July 24, 2020: Ads In The Maine Senate Race Have Gotten Ugly + Latest On The Coronavirus Aid Bill

Maine's Political Pulse, July 24,2020

It’s Friday, and time again for Maine’s Political Pulse.

This was a quieter week, politically...as long as you kept the television off, since it remains saturated with political advertising. Steve Mistler spoke with Irwin Gratz and Mal Leary about some of that advertising, which turned nasty pretty quick.

Then the team took a look at how the next coronavirus aid bill developed by Republicans could affect politics in Maine and the latest challenge to Ranked-Choice Voting.

Maine's Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Caitlin Troutman is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.