Katahdin: The Historic Role and Cultural & Economic Importance of Maine's Highest Peak

The highest peak in Maine, Katahdin looms large in Maine's history--and continues to hold great importance in our state, culturally and economically. Not only is it a significant landmark and symbol for Native communities, artists and tourists, it's the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail and offers abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Guests: Barry Dana, teacher, artist, former chief of Penobscot Nation

David Little, landscape artist and author, Art of Katahdin: The Mountain, The Range, The Region

Jym St. Pierre, Board Secretary, Friends of Baxter State Park; Maine Director, RESTORE: The North Woods; Editor, Maine Environmental News

Call-in guest: Howard Whitcomb, historian and former board member for Friends of Baxter State Park