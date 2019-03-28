King Questions Interior Secretary Nominee On Offshore Drilling

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is seeking assurances from Interior Secretary nominee David Bernhardt that he will not support exploration for oil and gas off the coast of Maine.

“If a member of the New England delegation votes for your confirmation and then you move for offshore drilling, I don’t know if I can go home again,” said King.

In a hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, King told Bernhardt that Maine’s congressional delegation and many of its people, are opposed to potential offshore drilling.

King asked “Can I get your personal assurance here today that the position of the state’s congressional delegation will be a major consideration in making this decision?”

To which Bernhardt replied “Absolutely, it’s required.”

Bernhardt also assured King that he would support funding the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, as well as King’s legislation to address the backlog of needed repairs at national parks.

Bernhardt’s nomination is controversial, in part, because he is a former oil and gas company executive.