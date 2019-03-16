Late Fire Chief Is Laid To Rest In Maine

Maine firefighters are saying goodbye to a fire chief who died nearly a week ago after suffering a medical event while honoring a fallen firefighter.

A funeral for Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco was held Saturday at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive School.

The 63-year-old Sacco served as fire chief in Oxford in western Maine for the past two years after retiring from the New Gloucester Fire Department. Longtime friend and New Gloucester Fire Capt. Scott Doyle says Sacco had "one of the biggest hearts."

Sacco suffered a medical event in Portland for a memorial for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes. Barnes died shielding another firefighter from flames.

