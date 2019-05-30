Laura Thatcher Ulrich: Esteemed Author and Scholar on Women's History and Early American History

Professor Laura Thatcher Ulrich is best known for writing “well behaved women seldom make history,” as well as the landmark book A Midwife's Tale, which won a Pulitzer Prize and remains a seminal text on women’s labor history. The eminent scholar, Harvard professor, historian and author joins us to discuss her research into early American history and the history of women.

Guest: Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, holds degrees from the University of New Hampshire, University of Utah, and Simmons College. She is 300th Anniversary University Professor at Harvard University and past president of the American Historical Association. As a MacArthur Fellow, Ulrich worked on the PBS documentary based on A Midwife's Tale. Her work is also featured on an award-winning website called dohistory.org. She is immediate past president of the Mormon History Association. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.