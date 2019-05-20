Lawmakers Aim To End Hunger In Maine By 2030

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill into law that sets a goal of ending hunger in Maine by 2030. The task force will be led by the Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry.

Clara McConnell of the Good Shepherd Food Bank says the law is needed because Maine has the ninth worst rate of hunger in the country.

"14.4 percent of Maine households are food insecure,” McConnell says. “That means people in those households are not able to access enough nutritious food for a healthy life."

McConnell says one action lawmakers could take immediately to help reduce hunger is to appropriate funds for Mainers Feeding Mainers. The program purchases food from farmers to feed the hungry, and its funding runs out in June.