Lawmakers Hold Public Hearing On Bill That Would Ban Native Mascots In Public Schools

A large crowd turned out Monday for a public hearing on a bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots, names and symbols in public schools. It’s an issue that has divided the town of Skowhegan, where the local school board recently voted to drop the name “Indians.”

Skowhegan was the last school district in Maine still using a native mascot, but supporters say a state law is necessary to prevent a charter school or a team from adopting names or imagery that are offensive to indigenous people in the future.

“Am I honored as a native person to be used as a mascot? No. It would be the same as shoving garlic down your throat and saying, ‘You like that taste.’ No, I don’t. That’s how offensive it is for any race to dictate to another race how they need to be honored,” says Barry Dana, former chief of the Penobscot Nation.

Opponents say the bill is potentially unconstitutional because it threatens the First Amendment protecting free speech and the 14th Amendment guaranteeing equal protection under the law. For example, they say the bill segregates Native Americans and continues to allow other groups to be honored and recognized with names and mascots.

Supporters are skeptical that such a legal case could prevail.