Lawmakers Hold Public Hearing On Bill That Would Ban Native Mascots In Public Schools

By 50 seconds ago

A large crowd turned out Monday for a public hearing on a bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots, names and symbols in public schools. It’s an issue that has divided the town of Skowhegan, where the local school board recently voted to drop the name “Indians.”

Supporters and opponents of scrapping Skowhegan's native mascot recently.
Credit Jennifer Mitchell / Maine Public

Skowhegan was the last school district in Maine still using a native mascot, but supporters say a state law is necessary to prevent a charter school or a team from adopting names or imagery that are offensive to indigenous people in the future.

“Am I honored as a native person to be used as a mascot? No. It would be the same as shoving garlic down your throat and saying, ‘You like that taste.’ No, I don’t. That’s how offensive it is for any race to dictate to another race how they need to be honored,” says Barry Dana, former chief of the Penobscot Nation.

Opponents say the bill is potentially unconstitutional because it threatens the First Amendment protecting free speech and the 14th Amendment guaranteeing equal protection under the law. For example, they say the bill segregates Native Americans and continues to allow other groups to be honored and recognized with names and mascots.

Supporters are skeptical that such a legal case could prevail.

Tags: 
Maine Public

Related Content

SAD 54 School Board Retires 'Indians' Name at Skowhegan High

By Mar 8, 2019
Jennifer Mitchell / Maine Public

After years of contentious debate, votes, policy reversals, and almost 100 years of tradition, Skowhegan High School will no longer be allowed to use the name "Indians" as its mascot.