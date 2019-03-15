Lawmakers: Rights Of Acadia Harvesters Maintained By New Law

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine's Congressional delegation hopes a dispute over the rights of clam and worm harvesters to work the mudflats of Acadia National Park has been solved by a new law.

All four members of Maine's delegation backed a proposal to clarify boundary issues at the park and surrounding communities to protect the harvesters' ability to use intertidal zones. President Donald Trump signed a public lands package into law on Tuesday that includes the language.

The dispute stems back to 2015, when an anonymous donor deeded more than 1,400 acres to Acadia. The National Park Service then informed the public about problems with the legal authority used for the land transfer. The harvesters, in turn, feared they wouldn't be able to continue their work.

The delegation says the changes clarify the law.

