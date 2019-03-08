Lawsuit Blames Emera Maine For Fatal House Fire

ELLSWORTH, Maine - A Bar Harbor family contends electric utility Emera Maine's negligence contributed to a fire that killed a woman and her adult son last year.

The lawsuit in Hancock County Superior Court blames a power surge that caused the fire on Emera. The April 22 fire claimed the lives of 79-year-old Earlene Harding and her son, 57-year-old Leroy Harding.

Emera expressed sadness for "the tragic fire" and said it cooperated with fire marshal investigators.

The official cause of the fire is undetermined. But an attorney said faulty wiring and other Emera errors caused the fire.

The lawsuit contends the neighborhood experienced power surges including one that blew electric meters off homes. It contends the Bar Harbor home had a power outage and loud pops accompanies a restoration of power before the blaze.

