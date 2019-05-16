Lawyer For Father Of Missing Girl Says Dad Not At Fault

PORTLAND, Maine - A lawyer for the father of a missing Maine toddler who couldn't be located to be served a lawsuit says the man is living and working in California.

The Morning Sentinel reports attorney Michael Waxman said Wednesday his client, Justin DiPietro, had nothing to do with the death of Ayla Reynolds and has no idea what happened to his daughter.

DiPietro reported toddler Ayla missing in 2011 in Waterville.

A judge declared her to be legally dead in 2017.

Ayla's mother, Trista Reynolds, has served DiPietro a summons and complaint for wrongful death through publication in newspapers in Maine and California. Attempts to serve DiPietro in person and by mail failed because his location wasn't known.

Investigators believe DiPietro knows more than he's told investigators. No one has been charged.
 

