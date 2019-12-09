Leadership Gifts Officer

Location: Lewiston, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Leadership Gifts Officer to join our growing Leadership Giving team in support of one of the largest, most dynamic and visible non-college or university fundraising campaign in Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, the Leadership Gifts Officer is responsible for identifying, cultivating, soliciting and stewarding a portfolio of current and potential donors capable of making leadership or planned gifts supporting Maine Public's annual, strategic giving and campaign initiatives.

The Leadership Gifts Officer will develop and implement strategic plans aimed at maximizing support of Maine Public by working with colleagues in Leadership Giving. Through personal contacts, phone calls, e-mail, and letter correspondence, the Leadership Gifts Officer maintains excellent donor relations with an active pipeline of donors and prospects. Maine Public is looking for a fundraiser with the heart of an entrepreneur who will be excited to mine gold from our 4,600 prospects who are current giving to Maine Public but have the capacity to make a six-figure gift if so motivated and inclined. The Leadership Gifts Officer reports to the Director of Leadership Giving.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree required; three to five years’ experience in successful non-profit fundraising or commensurate experience building external relationships required. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are critical. Knowledge of Maine and national funders, including funders with a particular interest in public broadcasting is preferred. A valid driver’s license and regular travel will be required. Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; will include evenings and weekends. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

— Equal Opportunity Employer —