Legislative Leaders: We Discuss the Latest Developments in the State House

Listen to our program with Maine legislative leaders.

We discuss what's happening in Maine's state Legislature — from pending bills to public hearings — as the session revs up to speed.

Maine Public political correspondent Mal Leary also checks in on what he's following at this point in the session.

Guests

Eloise Vitelli, state senator (D, Sagadahoc) and assistant Senate Democratic leader

Dennis L. Keschl, state representative (R, Belgrade), appropriations and financial affairs committees