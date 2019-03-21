Legislature's Energy Committee Introduce Bill That Would Let Affected Mainers Vote On CMP Project

A legislative effort emerged Thursday to put Central Maine Power's proposed billion-dollar transmission line on hold.

State Rep. Seth Berry, a Bowdoinham Democrat, says that state regulators should hit the pause button while the Legislature considers several measures, including one he is introducing, that could affect the controversial project.

He says southern New England's growing appetite for renewable energy that would come from or through Maine calls for more focused attention from Augusta.

"Maine needs to have hard look at its policies around tangible benefits that we expect and the conditions that we place on high-intensity energy corridors," Berry says.

Berry co-chairs the Legislature's Energy Committee. He and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are introducing a bill that would strengthen standards that regulators use when considering large-scale transmission projects, and require that the majority of residents in every host municipality vote in support. The bill also calls for a moratorium on permits for such projects until three months after this legislative session ends.

Central Maine Power did not provide immediate comment.

