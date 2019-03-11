Les Misérables

Airing on Maine Public Television

Sundays, April 14 thru May 19 at 9:00 pm

Free Public Screening

The Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta

Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 pm

Starting on Sunday, April 14, Victor Hugo's masterpiece Les Misérables will come to Maine Public Television in a six-part drama adaptation by multi award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies. Dominic West stars as fugitive Jean Valjean, with David Oyelowo as his pursuer Inspector Javert and Lily Collins as the luckless single mother Fantine. Ellie Bamber and Josh O'Connor costar as the young lovers Cosette and Marius. Love, death, and the struggle for social justice in early 19th-century France are featured in this beautifully faithful retelling of one of the world’s most beloved stories.

We will be holding a screening of the series at The Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis.