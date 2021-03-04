Lewiston Hospital Setting Up Dedicated Clinic For Androscoggin County Educators

St. Mary’s Regional Health Center in Lewiston says it’s working to set up clinics next weekend to vaccinate educators in Androscoggin County.

Spokesperson Stephen Costello says the hospital is working with local school officials to create dedicated clinics for teachers and schools staff beginning March 12. The hospital had originally planned to offer vaccines only to teachers over 60, but changed those plans after Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that teachers, school staff and child care providers of all ages would be eligible.

“We’re still developing the new plan, because that’s just out today. But we’re still planning on moving forward with doing all the teachers in Androscoggin County,” Costello says.

The change followed a call from President Joe Biden for states to prioritize teacher vaccination.

Costello says St. Mary’s is still determining where the clinic will be located and how many doses it can administer. It hopes to have those details by the end of the week.