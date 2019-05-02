Lewiston Police Officer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, Chief Says

Lewiston police officer Nicholas Meserve's death in February was the result of an overdose of the opioid drug fentanyl, says the city's Police Chief, Brian O’Malley.

In a press release Thursday, O'Mally says Meserve, 34, died accidentally Feb. 8 at his Lewiston home of "acute fentanyl intoxication," according to Maine's Chief Medical Examiner's office.

O’Malley says Meserve's death is a "very personal matter for the Meserve family“ and "I hope it’s a reminder that the opioid epidemic touches the lives of many in the community regardless of their wealth, race, religion or profession."

He says the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency continue to investigate Meserve's death.

O'Malley says there were no outward indications that Meserve had "a drug dependency issue or addiction issue." He says the city is now negotiating with the police unions to establish a drug testing policy to help identify and provide resources for employees dealing with the issue.