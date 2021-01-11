Lewiston Schools Set Up Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing For Staff

The Lewiston School Department is working with St. Mary’s Hospital on a drive-thru testing site to more quickly screen school staff.

Superintendent Jake Langlais says he saw a need for the site after hearing staffers report difficulty getting access to tests.

“My goal, from a teaching and learning perspective, is to get back in school, in-person, as soon as possible. And if we can screen and test, it’s another metric we can use to know if we’re ready to be back, and keeping people safe,” he says.

The district is operating remotely through Jan. 21. But Superintendent Jake Langlais says the district is still experiencing teacher shortages.

“So if we can stay ahead of that in any way, shape or form and get back into the classroom, that’s the ultimate goal,” he says.

Langlais says the site, at Lewiston Middle School, will begin testing teachers on Tuesday. He says depending on interest, the district may at some point look to start testing students and community members.