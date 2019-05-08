Lisbon School Superintendent Addresses Safety Concerns In Wake Of Alleged Sexual Assault

The superintendent of the Lisbon School Department says officials are looking for ways to help students feel safe following an alleged sexual assault on school grounds in late April.

A Lisbon High School senior wrote a Facebook post Monday saying she was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in her car in the school parking lot. In her post, she says she’s unable to attend school because her attacker is still being allowed to go to classes.

Lisbon Schools Superintendent Richard Green says both students have a right to be in school while the incident is under investigation.

“My administration and staff have had conversations with both families to see what they could do to allow each student to feel safe and protected within the school setting,” he says. “Those conversations are ongoing.”

Green says the school also hopes to have surveillance cameras that failed to cover the area of the alleged attack adjusted by the end of the week.