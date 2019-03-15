LL Bean Awards Bonuses After Sales Grow In 2018

By David Sharp - Associated Press 15 minutes ago

FREEPORT, Maine - L.L. Bean says sales edged upward over the past year and that's enough to restore bonuses for its 5,400 eligible workers.

The Maine-based company said Friday that revenue grew by 1 percent in a changing and challenging retail environment.
 
The board awarded performance bonuses of 5 percent for workers. Last year, there were no bonuses for the first time in a decade.
 
L.L. Bean is coming off several years of flat sales and belt-tightening that included a reduction in workforce, changes in its generous return policy, and a paring of product lines to refocus on the company's outdoors roots.
 
The company announced last year that it plans to open L.L. Bean-branded stores in Canada as part of its strategy to return to growth.

Tags: 
L.L. Bean

Related Content

LL Bean Renews Focus On Outdoor Philanthropy

By Jan 16, 2019
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

FREEPORT, Maine - L.L. Bean is backing its renewed focus on the outdoors by doubling its charitable giving and channeling all of the new dollars to outdoors-oriented nonprofits.

LL Bean Home To Biggest Car-Charging Station In Maine

By Sep 10, 2018

FREEPORT, Maine - Maine-based L.L. Bean has doubled the number of electric car charging stations, making it the largest charging station in the state.