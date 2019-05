Long before they were in a band together, the members of Lula Wiles—Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin—were singing folk songs and trading fiddle tunes at camp in Maine. Their new album, “What Will We Do,” came out earlier this year. They join Maine Calling to play a few songs off the album and talk about their influences and what’s next for the band.

Guests: Isa Burke – guitar, fiddle, singer

Eleanor Buckland – bass, singer

Mali Obomsawin – guitar, fiddle, singer