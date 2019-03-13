Maine Airports Say FAA Decision To Ground Boeing 737 Max Planes Should Not Impact Air Travelers

A decision by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ground Boeing 737 Max 8 & 9 aircraft should have no immediate impact on air travelers coming into and out of the Portland and Bangor airports.

Portland Jetport Assistant Director Zach Sundquist says none are scheduled to or from Portland for the rest of the day Wednesday, although a 737 Max did take off from Portland at midday today headed to Baltimore.

“We're still working closely with our airline partners and, as soon as we have information on what flights, if any, are impacted by today's announcement we 'll be working to get that information out so that customers can contact their airline and get re-accommodated.”

Sundquist says Southwest Airlines is the only Jetport carrier using 737 Max aircraft on a Portland route.

Bangor Airport officials say there are no 737 Max Aircraft that are regularly scheduled out of Bangor.