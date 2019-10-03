Maine Behavioral Healthcare Opens Substance-Use Disorder Treatment Center in South Portland

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has opened a new treatment center in South Portland for people with opioid and other substance-use disorders.

At an open house Thursday, Chief Medical Officer and psychiatrist Linda Durst said that 25 percent of drug deaths in the state were in Cumberland County last year.

"This program fills a clear need in this region," Durst says.

The center is expected to serve upwards of 100 patients and will offer medication-assisted treatment, along with psychiatric and peer support.

Correction: A previous version of this post used 'MaineHealth' instead of 'Maine Behavioral Healthcare.' 'Maine Behavioral Healthcare' is under MaineHealth's umbrella, but distinct