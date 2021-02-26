Maine Boy, 14, And Girl, 7, Die This Week In Separate House Fires

State officials say a teen boy perished in a fire Thursday, the second young person in Maine this week to die in a house fire.

The body of Theodore Hedstrom, 14, was found by firefighters who responded to a burning home on Mt. Battie Street in Camden. Two other family members were hospitalized with burns.

Lt. Troy Gardner of the Maine Fire Marshal office said Friday that no definite cause has been determined in either incident, but that recently conducted electrical work is being investigated as a possible factor in both cases.

On Monday, Adele Parent, 7, died after becoming trapped in a burning home in Lincoln, where kerosene stored on-site further fueled the blaze.

Gardner says both fires appear to have been accidental.