Maine Car Museum Acquires Rare 1948 Tucker

TUPELO, Miss. - A Mississippi car museum's four-wheeled stock was auctioned off for $8.6 million, with a 1948 Tucker bringing $1.8 million.

The Tupelo Automobile Museum's signs and other "automobilia'' brought in $428,000 a day earlier.



The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that designer Preston Tucker's grandsons were present as Tucker No. 1028 was gaveled down Saturday. Mike Tucker says it was an original Indianapolis test car.



It went to Tim Stentiford, representing the Maine Classic Car Museum in Arundel. He says that museum is set to open in June and has set aside a room for the Tucker - one of 51 ever made.



The Tupelo museum's owner, Jane Spain, has said she'll use auction proceeds to pay off a loan used to build the museum and to start an education foundation.

