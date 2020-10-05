Maine CDC: 26 More COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths By Patty Wight • 1 hour ago ShareTweetEmail Visitors walk by a souvenir shirt shop while wearing masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Ogunquit, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press file There are 26 additional cases of COVID-19 in Maine Monday, according to the latest numbers from the state Center for Disease Control. Five-hundred ninety-six cases are active. The number of deaths remains at 142. Tags: Maine PubliccoronavirusShareTweetEmail