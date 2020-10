The Maine CDC is reporting 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

That brings the total number of Mainers who have been diagnosed with the disease to 5,752.

Of those, 4,998 people have recovered. One-hundred forty-three Mainers have died, unchanged since Thursday, Oct. 8. Six-hundred eleven cases are active.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.