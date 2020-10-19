Maine CDC: 32 COVID-19 Cases Now Associated With Brooks Church Outbreak

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC on Monday show cases of COVID-19 have risen by 23. The number of deaths is unchanged, at 146.

Active cases in the state total 641. The CDC announced over the weekend that it’s investigating an outbreak of at least 17 cases at the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County. In a press release Monday, the CDC raised the number of associated cases to 32.

The agency is advising anyone who spent time at the church or its school since Oct. 2 to monitor their health and call a medical provider if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.