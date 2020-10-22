Maine CDC: 37 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Maine CDC today.

The number of deaths has remained unchanged for several days, at 146.

There are 649 active cases in the state.

The CDC is currently investigating an outbreak in Waldo County that started at a fellowship event at the Brooks Pentecostal Church. Forty-six people have now tested positive, and cases at several schools and an assisted living facility are linked to the outbreak.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public at 2 p.m. Thursday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, Television and mainepublic.org.

