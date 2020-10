A man older than 80 from York County has died in connection with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

The death marks the state's 146th, and the third in three days. And there are 48 more cases of the disease reported Saturday.

In all, 5,112 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19, leaving 655 active cases.

As of Friday evening, 11 people were hospitalized with the disease, five of whom were in critical care and one on a ventilator. Updated hospitalization data are made available only on weekdays.