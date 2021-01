Eleven people have died with COVID-19, and the Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 715 new cases since Monday. The increase comes after a brief dip around 300s for a couple days.

More than 30,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been identified in Maine, and 449 people have died since the pandemic began.

The state recently requisitioned nearly 2,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens, citing concerns the pharmacy chain was not distributing the vaccine quickly enough.