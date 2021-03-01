Maine CDC Adds 128 COVID-19 Cases On Monday, 1 New Death

One new COVID-19 death was reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control on Monday. And the agency added 128 new cases of the disease.

That brings the total number of identified cases in the state up to 44,762. Almost 350,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered within Maine.

The death was in a man in his 60s from Oxford County. But the agency also subtracted a previously reported death, in a woman in her 60s from Cumberland County, resulting in no net increase in the state's death toll.

The state is pursuing a new strategy for distributing vaccines that is based on patient age. Mainers ages 60 and older will be able to get their shots starting Wednesday.

Public health officials also say they expect the state to receive more than 10,000 doses this week of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which recently got emergency authorization from the FDA.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.