Maine CDC Adds 132 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 132 more cases of COVID-19.

A total of 45,926 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.

The death toll remains 706, with no additional deaths identified as of Monday morning. Two deaths were announced on Sunday.

Nearly 20% of Mainers have now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The total number of vaccinations administered is now above 422,000. More than 152,000 Mainers have received their final dose of vaccine.

Last week, the Mills administration announced new plans to relax the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including on travel.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.