Maine CDC Adds 17 Deaths, 133 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

Seventeen more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. The state has typically seen single-digit increases in recent months, with similar large spikes attributed to careful review of past death records.

The agency also added 133 cases of the disease on Tuesday. In total, more than 46,000 cases have been identified since the pandemic began.

More than 430,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state — about 8,000 more shots since Monday.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.