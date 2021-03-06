Maine CDC Adds 183 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began in Maine to 45,635. No new fatalities were reported; the death toll in state holds steady at 704.

Gov. Janet Mills announced an overhaul of the state's reopening plan on Friday, as spring and tourist season approach. Travel to and from all states in New England is now unrestricted.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.