Maine CDC Adds 187 COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

The Maine CDC has added 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the total number of cases in the state up to 46,441.

No new deaths due to the disease were reported.

The U.S. House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, paving the way for an influx of cash to state and municipal governments as well as people’s pockets. And University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said he expects Maine’s public universities to hold the vast majority of classes in-person this fall.

