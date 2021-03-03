Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 147 COVID-19 Cases

More than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been identified in the state since the pandemic began - including 147 new cases recorded by The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday.

And two more people with the disease have died, bringing the death toll in the state up to 705.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he expects the country to have enough vaccines for all adults in the country by the end of May. He also said that all educators should be able to receive the vaccine by the end of March. It’s unclear how this might affect the state’s recently announced age-based distribution strategy.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.