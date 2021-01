Twenty more deaths related to COVID-19 have been added in Maine on Saturday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control also reported 355 additional cases of the disease.

In all, 39,168 Mainers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 590 have died.

Nearly 103,000 first shots of the vaccine have been administered, with another 34,758 Mainers getting their second shots.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.