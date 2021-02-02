Maine CDC Adds 23 Deaths, 417 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

Twenty-three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Maine. The pandemic death toll in the state is now over 600.

The Maine Center for Disease Control attributed a 20-death increase on Saturday to thorough review of past death records.

The CDC also reports 417 new cases of the disease.

Several vaccination clinics in the state are closed on Tuesday due to the storm. But Northern Light Health says it’s still opening its mass vaccination site at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.