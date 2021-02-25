Maine CDC Adds 24 COVID-19 Deaths, 217 Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another uptick in the number of deaths among people with COVID-19.

The 24 deaths added Thursday come after 17 added on Wednesday. The CDC attributed all but two of those to a review of vital records for a period in late January and earlier this month.

And 200 new cases of the disease were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44,117.

As of Wednesday, Northern Light Health says its vaccination clinic in the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has appointments open for people ages 70 and older.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

This story will be updated.