Maine CDC Adds 3 COVID-19 Deaths, 104 Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three additional Mainers with the disease have died. In all, 654 people with the disease have died since the pandemic began in the state.

More than 250,000 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout the state. More than a third of those were second shots in the full vaccination course.

Health officials have identified a second case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant. Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says the agency expects to identify more people with variants of the virus going forward.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.