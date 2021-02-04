Maine CDC Adds 3 COVID-19 Deaths, 301 Cases

The state has identified another 301 cases of COVID-19. And three more people with the illness have died.

Higher death counts in recent days — including 23 on Tuesday — were attributed to close review of vital records and occurred mostly in December and January.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports more than 40,500 cases have been identified since last March. And 630 Mainers have died with the disease.

Pharmacies and clinics throughout the state have administered than 167,000 doses of the vaccine. Two mass vaccination sites — one at Scarborough Downs and one the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor — are now open as well.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.