The Maine Center for Disease Control is adding 211 new cases of COVID-19 as the state crosses a milestone in its vaccination efforts.

More than two hundred thousand doses of vaccine have now been administered in the state.

Three more people have died with the disease, bringing the pandemic’s death toll in Maine to 639.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.