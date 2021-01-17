Maine CDC Adds 4 Deaths, 340 COVID-19 Cases

Four more people have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The agency also added 340 cases of the disease on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 33,559 and deaths to 511.

Since the start of the year, the state has averaged 550 daily cases and 9.6 reported deaths per day. But the latter figure is influenced by two days in which the state CDC added a substantial number of older deaths after thorough review of vital records, accounting for 58 of the 164 deaths reported in January.