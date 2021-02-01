Maine CDC Adds 5 Deaths, 219 COVID-19 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is approaching the 40,000 mark.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another 219 cases of the disease and five more deaths Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 39,534 and deaths to 595.

More than 153,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Maine. That includes both first and second doses for some.

The Maine CDC will next conduct its regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.