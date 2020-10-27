Maine CDC Adds 57 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Maine remains elevated Tuesday, with the state CDC adding another 57.

There are 766 active cases in the state, and over the past week the positivity rate has grown from just under 0.49 percent to 0.67 percent.

The number of deaths has remained unchanged for more than a week, at 146.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, Television and online.

