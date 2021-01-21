Maine CDC Adds 6 Deaths, 675 COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 675 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Six more people have died from the disease, after eleven deaths were announced yesterday.

More than 35,600 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began in Maine and 536 people have died.

President Joe Biden has vowed to distribute 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

The Maine CDC reports close to 86,000 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Maine as of Thursday morning.

The agency holds its regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

This story will be updated.