Maine CDC Adds 97 COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

For the second day in a row, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Maine. And the state Center for Disease Control has added fewer than 100 cases.

That brings the case total up to 43,594, with 658 deaths, since the pandemic began in Maine. But the average new daily case report is down since January.

The Maine CDC reports almost 300,000 vaccines have been distributed, with more than two-thirds of those the first doses of the vaccine.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live and online.