Maine CDC Adds Fewer Than 100 Cases Of COVID-19 On Tuesday

Fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the last 24 hours — continuing a general decline in the number of daily new cases. It has been months since the number announced by the Maine Center for Disease Control dipped below 100.

Two more Mainers have died with the disease, bringing the pandemic death toll in the state up to 651.

Maine has now administered approximately 250,000 doses of vaccine, with more than 73,000 people who have had both required shots.

Maine Health says its clinics in Belfast, Boothbay and Norway will be closed on Tuesday due to the wintry weather. Clinics in Westbrook, Scarborough and Brunswick are set to be open by midafternoon.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.