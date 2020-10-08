Maine CDC Briefing: As Many As 400 Could Have Been Exposed To COVID-19 From Hockey Ref

The Maine CDC is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In a press briefing, agency director Dr. Nirav Shah said there has been an uptick in cases across the state, but the bulk of the new cases are in three counties.

“Twenty-seven percent of the new cases in the past 24 hours have been among individuals who live in Cumberland County. Twenty-five percent of the new cases have been from York County. And 16 percent of the cases from Kennebec County,” he said.

The CDC has also opened outbreak investigations at BEK Inc in Brunswick, the Lanza Group in Rockland, Kids Count Child Care in Augusta and the Department of Administrative and Financial Services in Augusta.

Shah also announced a series of potential exposures to the coronavirus among ice hockey players stemming from a single referee.

“This is an individual who was on the ice as a referee for a total of eight games over a two-day period,” he said.

Shah says the games took place on October 3rd and 4th at the Biddeford Ice Arena, North Yarmouth Academy, and the Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia New Hampshire.

He says first estimates are that as many as 400 players and family members could have been exposed. Anyone at the games should consider themselves a close contact and quarantine for 14 days from their exposure, he says, and also consider getting tested.